OBITUARY: Anthony Samuel Ferruccio Jr.

Anthony Samuel Ferruccio, Jr., age 61, a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2024.

Born in Framingham, Massachusetts, on August 21, 1962, Anthony was the son of the late Anthony Samuel Ferruccio, Sr. and the late Karen Mae Calkins Ferruccio.

He was raised in Framingham, Massachusetts. In the early 1990’s, Saturn/GM brought Anthony to Tennessee, where he established his home and continued his career with GM, dedicating over 30 years to the Company. Anthony was a man of many talents and interests. He found joy in carpentry and fishing. He also had a love for travel and spending time with friends and family.

Anthony is survived by his son, Anthony Samuel Ferruccio, III of Columbia; daughter, Gabrielle Stewart Ferruccio of Columbia; sister, Kimberlee Anne Yamamoto of New York; and nephews Taro and Karsten Yamamoto of New York.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Debra Lee Ferruccio.

A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, August 15, 2024, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email