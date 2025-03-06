OBITUARY: Daniel Jacob “Dj” Mildenberger

Dan Mildenberger, ‘D.J.’ passed away suddenly on Monday, February 24, 2025 in his home in Nashville, TN.

Dan, formerly of Bolingbrook, IL, is survived by his mother, Mary Ann, his sister, Lynn, his brother in law, Stephen, and his favorite niece Sammi. He was preceded in death by his father, Danny Mildenberger.

A graduate of Illinois Benedictine College with a degree in Accounting. Dan’s favorite thing to do was riding his Harley. He enjoyed good times, talking with friends and never met a stranger.

A celebratory party will be held in the Chicagoland area over the summer so family and friends can toast his life.

To leave a condolence, or share a fond memory of DJ, please visit the Tribute Wall.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Daniel ‘DJ’, please visit our Tree Store.

To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.