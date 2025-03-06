OBITUARY: Mary Frances Anderson

Mary Frances Anderson, age 95, of Franklin, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on February 26, 2025. She was born on July 25, 1929 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was the daughter of Lawrence and Hazel Boone.

Early in her life, Frances worked as an administrative assistant at a prominent law firm in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In June of 1957, Frances married Robert Martin “Bob” Anderson in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In 1958, they moved to Bloomington, Indiana, where Frances focused on raising their two daughters, Suzy and Patty.

In 1977, Frances began a new career as a realtor. During the 27 years she spent in that role, she received the Multi-Million Dollar Award from Century 21 and was named Realtor of the Year for the Bloomington area.

Throughout her lifetime, Frances enjoyed many dinner and game nights with friends and family. She also loved sewing, painting, cooking, traveling, taking classes at Indiana University, and participating in the Bible Study Fellowship organization and many church events. For years, Frances and Bob were active members of Sherwood Oaks Christian Church. They also often hosted international students from Indiana University who could not return home for holidays.

In 2020, Frances and Bob moved to Franklin, Tennessee to be near Patty and her family. In Franklin, they attended Christ Community Church. Frances loved staying connected with her extended family. She also enjoyed meeting new neighbors and caring for her black and white Papillon, Snoopy.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband of over 66 years, Robert Martin Anderson, and by her siblings Marie Gardner, Charles “Billy” Boone, and Paul Boone. She is survived by her daughters Suzy Bennett (Gary) and Patricia Dickeson (Kent), grandchildren Matthew Dickeson and Laura Dickeson, her sister-in-law Donna Hayford, nieces Paige deJesus, Janice Beatty, Kara Hayford, Lyn Finman, Cindy Hayford and nephews Rick Gardner and Steve Boone.

Frances was a faithful servant of the Lord and had a passion for sharing her faith with her friends and family. Arrangements will be handled by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home of Franklin. There will be a service at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, in Nashville, where she will be interred beside her husband, Robert. The date will be announced at the funeral home’s website.