OBITUARY: Dustin Ray Kitch

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Dustin Ray Kitch on March 2, 2025. He was an amazing father who loved his children more than anything. He was always so proud of their accomplishments, never missing an opportunity to brag about the amazing things they could do.

Dustin was exceptionally talented in the construction industry, capable of tackling any project presented to him. He was known for his unwavering willingness to help anyone, at any time, even to his own detriment. He loved hard and deeply cared for everyone around him. Dustin leaves behind a legacy of hard work, generosity, and boundless love.

He will be deeply missed by his children Emily Kitch and Austin Kitch.

In addition to his children, Dustin is survived by his parents, Jack (Bethany) Kitch and Donna (Bill) Hopkins; siblings, Jackson Kitch, Branden (Christy) Fulton, Kayla (Jacob) Winchester; paternal grandmother, Darlene Ritchie; maternal grandmother, Kay Skinner; several nieces and nephews and loving family members. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Don Skinner.

A memorial service to celebrate Dustin’s life will be held at 11AM Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Emily and Austin’s college fund. Please send donations through Venmo to @Jack-Kitch.