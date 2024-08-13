Photo of the Day: August 13, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day : Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer has partnered with Nashville’s iconic candy brand Goo Goo Cluster to collaborate on a CrazyShake® milkshake available exclusively throughout August at Black Tap’s downtown location (140 Third Ave. N.).

“Goo Goo Cluster is renowned for being such amazing candy innovators and Black Tap takes great pride in our creative and crave-worthy CrazyShake partnerships,” said Julie Mulligan, co-owner of Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer. “We collaborated to create something special to feature the original Goo Goo Cluster’s tasty flavor profile of nuts, caramel, nougat, and milk chocolate.”

Black Tap and Goo Goo Cluster’s featured CrazyShake® is a peanut chocolate caramel swirl milkshake with a marshmallow fluff frosted rim encrusted with crushed caramel peanuts and chocolate chips, topped with a Goo Goo Cluster ice cream sandwich, whipped cream, and a chocolate and caramel drizzle.

