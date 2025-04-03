Domino’s and DoorDash Announce Partnership

April 2, 2025 – Domino’s Pizza Inc. (Nasdaq: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, has entered into a partnership with DoorDash (Nasdaq: DASH), the leading local commerce platform in North America.1 The partnership will allow Domino’s to reach new customers through DoorDash Marketplace, while continuing delivery service by Domino’s drivers. A pilot is currently underway in select locations, with a planned nationwide U.S. launch beginning in May 2025 and across Canada later in 2025.

Domino's Joins DoorDash Marketplace: Nationwide U.S. launch beginning in May 2025 , expanding to Canada later in 2025

A top-tier delivery and digital experience is core to both companies’ DNA. DoorDash users will be able to order from their local Domino’s store through the DoorDash app, with seamless GPS tracking fully integrated to monitor their delivery progress by a uniformed Domino’s driver. Domino’s orders will be available to subscribers of DashPass, DoorDash’s subscription program, which offers unlimited $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on orders over $12.2 Domino’s loyalty program, Domino’s Rewards, will only be offered on Domino’s e-commerce platforms.

