Arby’s Brings Back Viral, Limited-Edition Game Dice

Arby’s is excited to unveil a new limited-edition set of tabletop gaming dice. The premium seven-piece dice set is crafted entirely from metal and inspired by Arby’s iconic menu, making the perfect addition to any tabletop player and Arby’s lovers’ collection.

After two sold-out dice launches in 2021 and 2023 that garnered a more than fifty-thousand-person restock waitlist, Arby’s is excited to delight fans with a new set of dice made in collaboration with renowned gaming accessory maker Norse Foundry.

This dice set is a true collector’s piece. Crafted with durable zinc alloy and featuring Arby’s signature red hue, these dice will elevate any game, whether it’s battling villains or diving into fantastical quests. The red accents also make the numbers easy to read in any dark rooms, caverns, or castles – all while you enjoy your favorite Arby’s sandwich.

The exclusive dice set, which is sure to become a treasured addition to any collection, will be available to purchase beginning Thursday, April 3 at 10:00 a.m. ET on www.norsefoundry.com/products/arbys-metal-dice. Better be quick, these are available for a limited time while supplies last!

