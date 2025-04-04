Weather 4-4-2025 A Quick Break

By
Clark Shelton
-

Ok, finally stop and take a breath. Here’s what we know and don’t know:

  • Friday- There is still a possibility of strong to severe storms Friday afternoon, so just be weather aware. Winds will be very gusty.
  • Friday night- everyone should be able to sleep peacefully
  • Saturday thru Sunday- This could be some of the worst weather we have seen so far. Right now at the publishing of this article we are at a level 2 for severe weather. I expect that to change. Why? High temps on Saturday around 80. High temps on Sunday 60s. This cold front will definitely bring flooding and the severe threat is all based on timing. As we get closer we will update.
  • I know everyone is a bit burned out running back and forth to their closets in Middle Tennessee.Just be smart and weather aware Friday, don’t let your guard down.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar, severe weather watches and warnings

find your county here

Friday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Flood Watch

Flood Watch
National Weather Service Nashville TN
1120 AM CDT Thu Apr 3 2025

TNZ005>011-023>031-056>060-062-093-041200-
/O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0004.000000T0000Z-250406T1200Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-
Jackson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Wayne-
Including the cities of Dickson, Byrdstown, Brentwood, Mount
Juliet, Goodlettsville, Clarksville, Gordonsville, Franklin,
Kingston Springs, New Johnsonville, Gallatin, McEwen, Clifton,
Dover, Linden, Lafayette, Celina, Smyrna, La Vergne, Lebanon,
Centerville, Columbia, Hartsville, Springfield, Hohenwald,
Nashville, Ashland City, Tennessee Ridge, Lobelville, Gainesboro,
Waverly, Carthage, Murfreesboro, Erin, South Carthage,
Waynesboro, and Hendersonville
1120 AM CDT Thu Apr 3 2025

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
  possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following
  counties, Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston,
  Humphreys, Jackson, Lewis, Macon, Maury, Montgomery, Perry,
  Pickett, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale,
  Wayne, Williamson and Wilson.

* WHEN...Through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
  Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may
  become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding
  of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are
  running high and could flood with more heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are forecast
    across portions of Middle Tennessee through Sunday morning,
    producing locally heavy rainfall across already saturated
    soils. Flooding and flash flooding is possible, including
    rises on streams and rivers.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

 

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articleDomino’s and DoorDash Announce Partnership
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here