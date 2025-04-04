Weather 4-4-2025 A Quick Break

Ok, finally stop and take a breath. Here’s what we know and don’t know:
- Friday- There is still a possibility of strong to severe storms Friday afternoon, so just be weather aware. Winds will be very gusty.
- Friday night- everyone should be able to sleep peacefully
- Saturday thru Sunday- This could be some of the worst weather we have seen so far. Right now at the publishing of this article we are at a level 2 for severe weather. I expect that to change. Why? High temps on Saturday around 80. High temps on Sunday 60s. This cold front will definitely bring flooding and the severe threat is all based on timing. As we get closer we will update.
- I know everyone is a bit burned out running back and forth to their closets in Middle Tennessee.Just be smart and weather aware Friday, don’t let your guard down.
Friday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Flood Watch
Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 1120 AM CDT Thu Apr 3 2025 TNZ005>011-023>031-056>060-062-093-041200- /O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0004.000000T0000Z-250406T1200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Wayne- Including the cities of Dickson, Byrdstown, Brentwood, Mount Juliet, Goodlettsville, Clarksville, Gordonsville, Franklin, Kingston Springs, New Johnsonville, Gallatin, McEwen, Clifton, Dover, Linden, Lafayette, Celina, Smyrna, La Vergne, Lebanon, Centerville, Columbia, Hartsville, Springfield, Hohenwald, Nashville, Ashland City, Tennessee Ridge, Lobelville, Gainesboro, Waverly, Carthage, Murfreesboro, Erin, South Carthage, Waynesboro, and Hendersonville 1120 AM CDT Thu Apr 3 2025 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lewis, Macon, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Pickett, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are forecast across portions of Middle Tennessee through Sunday morning, producing locally heavy rainfall across already saturated soils. Flooding and flash flooding is possible, including rises on streams and rivers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
