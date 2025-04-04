Weather 4-4-2025 A Quick Break

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Flood Watch

Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 1120 AM CDT Thu Apr 3 2025 TNZ005>011-023>031-056>060-062-093-041200- /O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0004.000000T0000Z-250406T1200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Wayne- Including the cities of Dickson, Byrdstown, Brentwood, Mount Juliet, Goodlettsville, Clarksville, Gordonsville, Franklin, Kingston Springs, New Johnsonville, Gallatin, McEwen, Clifton, Dover, Linden, Lafayette, Celina, Smyrna, La Vergne, Lebanon, Centerville, Columbia, Hartsville, Springfield, Hohenwald, Nashville, Ashland City, Tennessee Ridge, Lobelville, Gainesboro, Waverly, Carthage, Murfreesboro, Erin, South Carthage, Waynesboro, and Hendersonville 1120 AM CDT Thu Apr 3 2025 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lewis, Macon, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Pickett, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are forecast across portions of Middle Tennessee through Sunday morning, producing locally heavy rainfall across already saturated soils. Flooding and flash flooding is possible, including rises on streams and rivers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.