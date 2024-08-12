The Refuge Center for Counseling Raises $1.5M for Capital Campaign

The Refuge Center for Counseling, a non-profit Counseling and Therapy Center in Williamson County has recently raised $1.5 Million for their ambitious building project off of Long Lane in the Berry Farms area of Franklin.

The Center currently resides in Forrest Crossing and serves over 4,000 kids, teens, adults, and families every year, holding over 320,000 counseling sessions since their founding in 2005. Their permanent home, set to open in November of this year, is finishing up construction and has now raised $9.1 Million out of a total project cost of $13.1 Million. This allows them to enter into a debt-free phase for the remainder of the project cost.

Shortly before their yearly operations fundraiser, “Hope Grows” this past May, with just over $1.5 Million needed to be able to move into their new building upon completion, they received an offer of a $500,000 match from Randy Clark, a businessman from Idaho who has long been a supporter and former Board Member of The Refuge Center. That was followed by a match offer from The Cal Turner Family Foundation for $250,000. Upon raising the $750k they would receive the remaining $750,000 to raise what they needed to complete the building.

They were able to raise the $250,000 from The Cal Turner Family Foundation following a months-long campaign thanks in part to their donor base and supporters, as well as a Capital Event held at Cordia Harrington “The Bun Lady’s” home in June. In late July, they received a gift from The Frist Foundation of a $430,000 gift. Finally, they were able to fully fund the match with help from Ford Classic Homes, who has given a total of $550k in total to The Refuge Center. Donor Randy Clark says, “What fabulous news that the $500,000 matching challenge has been met and it will be my privilege to fulfill the match for such a wonderful organization providing unprecedented services. The Refuge Center is the standard that counseling services should strive to emulate.” Mike Ford of Ford Classic Homes says, “Ford Classic Homes is thankful and honored to be part of helping The Refuge Center realize their dreams of building a larger facility, with which, to help even more local residents. They provide an incredible service for Franklin and the surrounding communities!”

Amy Alexander, CEO and Co-Founder of Refuge says, “The extraordinarily generous recent contributions that have been made to help us cross the finish line means so much to Refuge and our clients. When dedicated & passionate community and business leaders come together, everyone benefits and the ripple effect that follows is monumental. We are so grateful to be a part of the Williamson County community and be so supported in our deep work of transforming lives and families through mental and emotional healthcare services, all on a sliding-fee scale that makes access to our services affordable and provides dignity to our clients. Our new building is a reflection of the Compassionate Care and healing we strive to offer every one of our 5,000+ clients that walk in our doors each year.”

The Refuge Center’s new building sits on 7 acres of land off of Long Lane in Franklin, TN and will allow them to extend their reach, serving a significantly larger portion of the community with the potential to help close to 5,000 clients through 42,000 counseling sessions in this new home each and every year. Consisting of a 15,200 square foot lodge-like facility and campus, it promises to embody their “culture of compassionate care.” This facility will feature dedicated spaces like a child and teen wing, a spacious multi-purpose room for seminars and group activities, and many outdoor features such as a prayer chapel, serene walking trails, healing gardens, a labyrinth, a playground, an enclosed pavilion and an expansive patio design offering therapeutic elements.

