School Closures for April 4, 2025

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Local school districts are closing Friday, April 4th following severe thunderstorms and flooding. This page will be updated as more closures are announced. Here are the latest:

Latest update: April 3, 3:50pm

Cheatham County School District – Closed

The Cheatham County School District will be closed on Friday, April 4.

The extended daycare program will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and students should bring a lunch. There will be no extra-curricular activities and community use of school facilities on Friday.

Dickson County Schools – Closed

The Dickson County School System will be closed on Friday, April 4.

Robertson County School District – Closed

The Robertson County School District and daycares will be closed on April 4. District offices will open at 9:30 AM.

Sumner County School District – Closed

The Sumner County School District will be closed Friday, April 4, 2025. Central Office and Support Services will report as scheduled.

