School Closures for April 4, 2025

Local school districts are closing Friday, April 4th following severe thunderstorms and flooding. This page will be updated as more closures are announced. Here are the latest:

Latest update: April 3, 3:50pm

Cheatham County School District – Closed

The Cheatham County School District will be closed on Friday, April 4.

The extended daycare program will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and students should bring a lunch. There will be no extra-curricular activities and community use of school facilities on Friday.

Dickson County Schools – Closed

The Dickson County School System will be closed on Friday, April 4.

Robertson County School District – Closed

The Robertson County School District and daycares will be closed on April 4. District offices will open at 9:30 AM.

Sumner County School District – Closed

The Sumner County School District will be closed Friday, April 4, 2025. Central Office and Support Services will report as scheduled.

