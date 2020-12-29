OBITUARY: Mitchell Chambers

Mitchell Chambers, age 41 of Nashville, TN passed away December 26, 2020.

Mitchell was a graduate of Overton High School and Nashville State Tech Institute. He loved to make people laugh and was a friend to all.

Mitchell is survived by his loving parents, Mitch and Mary Chambers; Uncle, Greg Beem (Gayle); Aunts, Linda Alexander (Vic) and Carol Mannchen and several cousins.

A special thank you to our angel, Andrea, and all the staff past and present at NHC Franklin, for all of their loving care the past 7 years.

Due to Covid, a private memorial will be held for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation that brings you joy.