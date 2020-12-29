OBITUARY: Olga Viktorivna Danylov

Olga Viktorivna Danylov

Olga Viktorivna Danylov, age 35 of Thompson Station, TN passed away December 20, 2020 after injuries sustained from an automobile accident.

The accident included the death of her precious four-year son, Nicholas Yegorovich Danylov.

Survived by: husband, Egor “George” Danylov; daughter, Victoria Danylov; parents, Victor and Nina Bovtik; brother, Andrii Bovtik; sister, Anna Bovtyk; father in law, Petro Danylov and mother in law, Kateryna Danylova.

Graveside services will be conducted 4:00 PM Tuesday December 29, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens, Chase Baker officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 2-4PM Tuesday prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

