Morning Source: Rachel with Facebook Data Center

Morning Source

Guest: Rachel with Facebook Data Center



Originally Aired: August 12, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Rachel about the new Facebook Data Center coming to Tennessee.

Facebook is investing $800 million to build a new state-of-the-art data center in Gallatin.

Once operational, the project is estimated to support approximately 100 jobs and will have more than 1,100 construction workers on site at peak. The data center will support a variety of positions and job types, from technical operations, electricians, logistics staff, security and more. Construction has just begun on the 982,000-square-foot facility.

The Facebook Gallatin Data Center will be among the most advanced, energy- and water-efficient data center facilities in the world. It will be supported by 100 percent renewable energy, will use 80 percent less water than the average, and, once completed, will be LEED Gold certified. Facebook has already partnered with the TVA to bring 220 MW of new solar energy to the Tennessee Valley to support Facebook’s operations in the region.

The announcement is the culmination of a three-year recruitment effort by the Gallatin

Economic Development Agency, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community

Development and Tennessee Valley Authority.

Facebook will join several other large brand names located in the Gallatin Industrial Park, including Beretta USA, Gap and SERVPRO.

Learn more about the Facebook data center in Gallatin here.

