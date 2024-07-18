OBITUARY: Mary E. Hassell

Mary E. Hassell, age 78, a resident of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2024, at her residence.

Born on October 11, 1945, in Maury County, Tennessee, Mary was the daughter of the late Mack Choate and the late Clara Lee Baker Choate.

She was a graduate of Spring Hill High School and previously worked in the shipping department at CPS. A loving mother and grandmother, Mary had a gentle soul and never spoke an unkind word to others. She found pleasure in watching her soap operas and playing cards. She was a member of Leipers Fork Church of Christ. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Hassell, daughter, Penny (Todd) Locke of Franklin, siblings, Barbara (Weldon) Adams of Columbia, Cordell (Maie) Choate of Murfreesboro, Judy Poynor of Columbia, Gladys (JB) West of Columbia, Alma (Bobby) Norman of Williamsport, Phyllis (Enoch) George of Santa Fe, grandchildren, LeAnne (Chris) Gossett, Holly (Travis) White, great-grandchildren, Jayden Gossett, Sadie Gossett, Trevor Gossett, Callie May Gossett, Timber White, Acre White, Sage White, Tungsten White, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, David Poynor.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Ricky Clay and Tracy White officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in Sunset Hills Cemetery. A visitation will also be held on Friday from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

Pallbearers will be her nephews, Bryan George, Monty Norman, Lee Norman, Shannon Poynor, Kelvin Poynor, Greg Choate, Jason West, and John Adams. Honorary pallbearers will include the members of the Leipers Fork Church of Christ and Theta Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Churches of Christ Disaster Relief, 410 Allied Dr., Nashville, TN 37211.

