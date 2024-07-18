OBITUARY: Sarah Elizabeth Baker

Sarah Elizabeth Baker, age 61, of Spring Hill, TN passed away on July 14, 2024.

She was born in Union City, TN to the late Leroy and Leah Parnell.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by Floyd Dockery; brothers, Mike Dockery, Pat Dockery, Rick Bowers, Mike Bowers and Jeff Bowers; and sister, Teresa Dockery.

Sarah worked as a receptionist for Lasko Industries. She was a member and secretary-treasurer of Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church of McEwen, TN. Sarah loved crafting, vacationing and going to the beach. Her greatest joy was her grandkids.

Survived by husband, Mike Baker; son, Joseph Kennedy; daughters, Christine Kennedy, Meghan (Billy) Workman and Briana (Jamie) Workman; sisters, Catherine (Steve) Gatlin and Michelle Neil; stepbrother, Buddy Parnell; stepsister, Bertha Ann Workman; and grandchildren, Kobe, Trace, Caragh, Ka’Leah, Drayce, Drake, Hunter, Karter, Leighanna, Raylee, Karley, Grayson, Callum and Alexandria.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on July 27, 2024 at Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church of McEwen.

Memorial contributions in Sarah’s memory may be made to Bethel Pentecostal Holiness Church of McEwen, 118 Ridgecrest, McEwen, TN 37101.

The care of Sarah and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Cremation Services. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

