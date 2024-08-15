OBITUARY: Mary Debra ‘Debbie’ Neill

Mrs. Mary Debra “Debbie” Neill, 70, entered fully into the presence of the Lord on August 13, 2024 at her home in Brentwood, TN, with her family by her side after a three year battle with Corticobasal Degeneration.

Born in Shelbyville, TN on August 22, 1953, Debbie attended Central High School where she was a member of the cheerleading squad. It was here that she would meet her lifelong best friend and husband, Gary Neill. After they were married, Mrs. Neill would go on to work as a banker and held other fulfilling jobs, until she moved into the role she cherished more than any, being a mother.

She was blessed with a servant’s heart, taking every opportunity to support her family, friends, and community. She never met a stranger, and her smile would light up any room she entered. She adored her family more than anything and was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ.

Mrs. Neill was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Margaret Ann Lee and sister, Diane Beachboard.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 54 years, Gary Alvis Neill; two beautiful daughters, Amy (Lyle) Husband and Jennifer Ann (Jim) Clark; five grandchildren, Tom Husband, Aly Clark, Mimi Husband, Mary Kathryn Clark, and Josiah Husband. She is also survived by two sisters, Donna Stearns and Denise Vinson; two aunts, Mitzi Wire and Melissa Adams; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mrs. Neill will be held Friday, August 16th at Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027. Visitation hours are 1:30 – 3 pm with service immediately following at 3 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Alive Hospice, https://www.alivehospice.org/get-involved/give/ or the PSP & CBD Foundation, https://pspcbdfoundation.org/honor/.

To leave a condolence, or share a fond memory of Debbie, please visit the Tribute Wall. https://www.austinfuneralservice.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email