Photo of the Day: August 15, 2024

Photo of the day : On August 6th, Harpeth Conservancy hosted Dinner IN the Creek, presented by Amazon. Seventy-two guests, including a rock star and a Golden Glove winner, helped to raise almost $40,000 at this unforgettable evening benefiting Harpeth Conservancy’s mission to protect clean water and rivers in Tennessee.

The event took place IN the picturesque Spring Hollow Creek, nestled within the serene beauty of Bell’s Reserve. Bell’s Reserve is a relatively new outdoor activity and event property in Kingston Springs. It boasts almost 600 gorgeous, wooded acres with more than one and a half miles of Harpeth River frontage, platforms with sweeping vistas, and an off-road SUV course. They also offer glamping, eBikes, kayaking, fishing, trails, and more.

