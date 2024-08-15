Morning Source – Yacht Rock Revue

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Yacht Rock Revue 

Originally Aired: August 14, 2024  

Morning Source talks with Donna Vissman and Nick from Yacht Rock Revue. The band will perform at FirstBank Amphitheater with REO Speedwagon and Train this weekend.

Find more information here. 

 

 

 

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here