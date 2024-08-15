Morning Source – Yacht Rock Revue

Morning Source
Guest: Yacht Rock Revue
Originally Aired: August 14, 2024
Morning Source talks with Donna Vissman and Nick from Yacht Rock Revue. The band will perform at FirstBank Amphitheater with REO Speedwagon and Train this weekend.
Find more information here.
*****
Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!
Please join our FREE Newsletter