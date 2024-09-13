OBITUARY: Marvin ‘Heavy’ Richard Marlin Sr.

Marvin “Heavy” Richard Marlin, Sr., age 78, passed away on September 11, 2024.

Marvin was in the Service with the U.S. Navy (1964 – 1970), and an avid golfer. Marvin retired from Jamison Steel Rule Die, Murfreesboro, TN, and Maintenance after 27 years of service.

Preceded in death by his parents, Judge Fleming Marlin, Sr. and Margaret Louise Bradley Marlin; brothers, Fleming Marlin, Jr., William “Bill” Marlin, and Billy Hinson. sisters; Hazel Bradley (Ben), Mary Louise Forton (Jim Forton), James (Jim) Houston Jamison Sr. (brother in law); best friends Harry Thompson, Jimmy “Butch” Bradley

Survived by sons, Marvin “Rich” Richard Marlin, Jr. (Tracy); Roy Patrick (Pat) Marlin (Missy); Beth Marlin Helm-mother to Rich and Pat Marlin; sister Sarah Jean Jamison, Murfreesboro, TN. Special companion, Frances Reed Goodman and loving family. Sisters-in-Law, Prudie Marlin and Patricia Marlin.

Grandchildren, Lily Marlin, Clay Marlin, Ryley Marlin Whited (Sam), Josie Marlin Bonn (Miles), Patrick Marlin and Anna Sophia Marlin. Jon Franklin Burks and Linzi Burks. Great-granddaughter, Lily Kate Whited. Several nieces and nephews.

Remains are at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home where services will be conducted Monday, September 16, 2024 at 11 AM with Ronnie Johnson officiating. Interment at Williamson Memorial Gardens. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Visitation will be held from 2 – 6 PM Sunday, September 15, 2024 and at 10 AM Monday, funeral services to follow.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

