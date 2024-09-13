Photo of the Day: September 13, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Vincent Mason marked a major milestone in his career as he stepped into the Grand Ole Opry circle for the first time this weekend. With an enthralling performance, the packed Opry house responded with enthusiasm watching him make history. The singer-songwriter captivated the audience and tugged at everyone’s emotions with his raw performance of two of his biggest songs, “Heart Like This” and “Hell Is A Dance Floor.”

“Performing on the Opry stage felt like a high I had never felt before,” Vincent shares. “You feel all of the energy and history of country music and it was overwhelming in the best way.”

