OBITUARY: Garnett (Cricket) Lucreatta Sehr

Garnett (Cricket) Lucreatta Sehr, 85, of Spring Hill, TN, passed away on September 6, 2024, in Franklin, TN.

Cricket was born in Adelphia, OH, to Roy and Aretta (Ayers) McNeal on July 1, 1939.

She graduated in 1957 from Jackson High School. She married Dan Sehr on March 30, 1974, in Indianapolis, IN, and they spent thirty-five loving years together.

She worked for many years in the Christian music industry in Nashville, TN. She founded and ran Ministry Partners International (MPI) for many years until her retirement. During her time at MPI, she visited many parts of the world and made numerous wonderful friends during those travels.

Cricket was also actively involved in the Brigadier General Richard Winn chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, her homeowners association, and First Baptist Church of Spring Hill.

Cricket is preceded in death by her husband Dan, her infant son Gregory, her parents Roy and Aretta McNeal, her brother Randy McNeal, and her sister Cathalee Cooper.

Cricket is survived by her children Bill McCormick, Kevin McCormick, Danny (Sarah) Sehr, and her grandson Franklin Sehr.

Memorial services will be held at 12:30 PM on September 21, 2024, at First Baptist Church of Spring Hill.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that memorial donations be given to First Baptist Church of Spring Hill http://www.fbspringhill.com

