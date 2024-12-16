OBITUARY: Martha Rhea Nelson Ring

Martha Rhea Nelson Ring, age 84 of Brentwood, TN passed away December 13, 2024.

Martha was a homemaker and a member of Brenthaven Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Martha was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Franklin Chapter No. 449.

Preceded in death by husband, William Travis Ring.

Survived by: son, Scott (Joanne) Ring; daughter, Karen (Paul Jr.) Pratt; sister, Harriette Hadley; grandchildren, Lindsey (Kannan) Shan, Paul III (Meagan) Pratt, Trevor (Marisha) Ring, Hunter and Tanner Ring; great-grandchildren, Sophie Shan, Annaleigh Pratt, Lyla Pratt, Addilynn Ring, Realeza Ring and Hayden Ring.

Graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at Shires Cemetery in the Pottsville Community. Tyler Ring will be officiating. Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Memorials may be made to Shires Cemetery Fund.

