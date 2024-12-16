OBITUARY: Larry Wayne Crutcher

Mr. Larry Wayne Crutcher, age 73, beloved husband of Sandra Phillips Crutcher, and a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at Maury Regional Medical Center.

Born on December 15, 1950, in Williamson County, Larry was the son of the late Raymond Alvin Crutcher and the late Irene Beard Crutcher. On July 31, 1971, he married Sandra Phillips, with whom he shared fifty-three years of love and memories.

In his younger days, Larry enjoyed the thrill of drag racing, a passion that sparked his lifelong love of cars and motors. He spent countless hours rebuilding engines and working on cars, showcasing his mechanical talent and dedication. Beyond his love for cars, Larry had a special bond with horses and was known for his sharp sense of humor, which brought joy to those around him. Above all, Larry cherished his family, finding his greatest pride and joy in his grandchildren and great-grandchild.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Shannon (Wayne) Parnell of Lewisburg, TN, Bridget (Shawn) Greer of Shelbyville, TN, Gidget (James) Johnson of Lewisburg, TN, chosen daughter, Laura Harmon of Chapel Hill, TN, brother, Timmy Allen Crutcher of Franklin, TN, grandchildren, Marshall (Libby Herman) Hoover, Madison Hoover, Skyler Johnson, great-grandchild, Stetson Hoover, brothers and sisters in law, Jackie Phillips, Jimmy Phillips, Sheila Crutcher, Carol Crutcher, and Ethel Elliott, and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby Crutcher and Billy Crutcher.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 16, 2024, at 1:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Candler officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Crutcher Family Cemetery in Williamson County. A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2024, from 4:00 – 6:00 PM and again on Monday from 12:00 – 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

Those serving as pallbearers will be Ronnie Crutcher, Troy Crutcher, Jackie Phillips, Chris Crutcher, Jay Morris, and Ryan Harmon. Honorary pallbearers will include Wayne Parnell, Shawn Greer, James Johnson, Darrell Crutcher, and Tony Smithson.

