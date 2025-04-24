Author Kevin Evers to Discuss ‘The Strategic Genius of Taylor Swift’ at Landmark Booksellers

Landmark Booksellers, in downtown Franklin, is hosting an exciting evening with author Kevin Evers on Thursday, April 24th at 6pm as he celebrates the release of his new book, There’s Nothing Like This: The Strategic Genius of Taylor Swift.

USA Today reporter Bryan West will be facilitating the conversation with Kevin. The event will feature a thought-provoking discussion about the book, followed by a book signing session where you can meet Kevin and have your copy personalized. Additionally, a Q&A segment will be offered, allowing attendees to delve deeper into the strategic insights and genius behind Taylor Swift’s success. This is a unique chance to explore the business acumen and cultural impact of one of the world’s most influential artists.

Landmark Booksellers is located at 114 E Main Street, Franklin.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email