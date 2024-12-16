OBITUARY: Betty Pearl Griggs

Betty Pearl Griggs, age 85 of Franklin, TN passed away December 13, 2024 at her home.

She was a lifelong Williamson County resident where she spent her time as a farmer and homemaker.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William & Josie Griggs; sisters, Maggie Griggs and Gracie Griggs; brothers, Gene Griggs, Glenn Griggs and Harold Griggs.

Betty is survived by her brother, Luther Wayne (Lucille) Griggs and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Graveside service was held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 15, 2024 at Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Family will serve as pallbearers, and Chris Whidby will officiate.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

