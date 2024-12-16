Williamson County Property Transfers Nov. 25, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold from November 25-27, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$275,000Colony House Condo Pb 8 Pg 30 Block C0011100 W Main St #a-1Franklin37064
$3,050,000Westhaven Sec54 Pb 73 Pg 71830 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$720,000Fieldstone Farms Sec C Pb 16 Pg 132199 Clarendon CirFranklin37069
$219,000Indian Springs Condos Block C0641011 Murfreesboro Rd #l-4Franklin37064
$1,224,990Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784045 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$1,819,000Westhaven Sec25 Pb 72 Pg 94119 Front StFranklin37064
$722,045Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143831 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$783,765Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143855 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$595,000Crowne Pointe Sec 8 Pb 33 Pg 482792 New Port Royal RdThompsons Station37179
$517,500Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 12 Pg 941241 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$6,275,000Boxley Valley RdCounty
$973,535High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525098 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$965,000Summerlyn Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 752085 Belsford DrNolensville37135
$1,200,000Foxland Hall Sec 3-c Pb 6 Pg 316106 Foxland DrBrentwood37027
$741,963Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 357405 Black Fox DrFairview37062
$675,000RobinetteGiles Hill RdCollege Grove37046
$1,800,000Twin Lakes Sec 1 Pb 12 Pg 1152748 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$455,900Churchill Farms Ph 1 Pb 22 Pg 912621 Churchill DrThompsons Station37179
$1,400,000Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 Pb 71 Pg 491580 Eastwood DrBrentwood37027
$649,000Tollgate Village Sec 5 Pb 54 Pg 1271045 Rochelle AveThompsons Station37179
$1,140,000Westhaven Sec 41 Pb 62 Pg 779123 Keats StFranklin37064
$2,731,050Simmons Ridge Sec13 Pb 82 Pg 652060 Bloomsbury LnFranklin37064
$1,305,895High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525812 Bridget Pvt CtArrington37014
$650,000Buckingham Park Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 391183 Buckingham CirFranklin37064
$427,500Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 762109 Loudenslager DrThompson Station37179
$1,425,000Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 32705 Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$769,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 363013 Cleaver StFranklin37064
$369,000Chester Est Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 287116 Timberlane DrFairview37062
$1,145,000Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 38 Pg 471566 Red Oak LnBrentwood37027
$935,400Caldwell Est Sec 2 Pb 21 Pg 12113 Chester Stephens RdFranklin37067
$1,205,090Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973346 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$935,000Tollgate Village Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 1253085 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$415,000Daugherty Est Pb 4 Pg 887126 Harding DrFairview37062
$605,000Franklin Green Sec 12 Pb 32 Pg 1123154 Winberry DrFranklin37064
$1,405,000Stream Valley Sec 9 Pb 64 Pg 215018 Rockport AveFranklin37064
$523,000Dakota Pointe Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 1443065 Sakari CirSpring Hill37174
$785,0001255 Adams StFranklin37064
$2,050,000Hunterwood Sec 3-c Pb 19 Pg 741025 Lucas CtBrentwood37027
$491,9007201 Sleepy Hollow RdFairview37062
$1,173,000Willowsprings Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 136589 Marigold DrFranklin37064
$815,000Lochridge Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 211029 Kirkpark CtNolensville37135
$1,170,000Westhaven Sec 6 Pb 38 Pg 23300 Starling LnFranklin37064
$750,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b Pb 60 Pg 82104 English Garden WayThompsons Station37179
$975,000Hudspeth Lori L Pb 54 Pg 164710 Ash Hill RdSpring Hill37174
$785,000Castleberry Farm Ph 2 Pb 24 Pg 1347204 Knottingham DrFairview37062
$5,227,132Governors Club Ph 11 Pb 38 Pg 961 Tradition LnBrentwood37027
$885,000Creekstone Commons Sec 3 Pb 56 Pg 76215 Creekstone BlvdFranklin37064
$695,000Avalon Sec 4 Pb 43 Pg 97122 Pennystone CirFranklin37067
$1,600,000Westhaven Sec33 Pb 64 Pg 61547 Fleetwood DrFranklin37064
$1,310,000Belle Vista Sec 3 Pb 57 Pg 97314 Holcombe LnFranklin37064
$374,640Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817149 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$705,000Echelon Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 1307010 Wenlock LnFranklin37064
$852,245Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 143011 Canyon Echo DrFranklin37064
$425,000Western Woods Village Sec4 Pb 64 Pg 967111 Colquitt WayFairview37062
$640,000Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 16066 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$1,155,000Brittain Downs Ph4 Sec1 Pb 63 Pg 412044 Clifton Johnston CtNolensville37135
$775,000Burkitt Place Ph 2-a Pb 46 Pg 1008160 Middlewick LnNolensville37135
$1,199,000Westhaven Sec 41 Pb 62 Pg 775144 Donovan StFranklin37064
$1,560,000SchaufeleOld Charlotte PkFranklin37064
$2,835,400Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1119264 Joiner Creek RdCollege Grove37046
$410,000215 Fairground StFranklin37064
$995,000James Sub Pb 2 Pg 10 Block B310 James AveFranklin37064
$2,050,000Christensen Pb 67 Pg 105225 Cummins StFranklin37064
$450,000Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1067952 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$1,597,570Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 892017 Vail TrNolensville37135
$400,000Woodside Ph3 Sec2 Pb 59 Pg 361024 Hemlock DrSpring Hill37174
$65,000Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 247175 Kyles Creek DrFairview37062
$750,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 224022 Haversack DrSpring Hill37174
$940,000Caldwell Est Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 121405 Springhouse CtFranklin37067
$1,279,000Hillview Est Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 951104 Chelsey CtBrentwood37027
$2,195,000Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 1343049 Trotters LnFranklin37067
$1,768,000Weatherford Estates Pb 63 Pg 736010 Blackwell LnFranklin37064
$500,000Petway Place Pb 2 Pg 54408 N Petway StFranklin37064
$1,350,000Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 1067964 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$3,100,000Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1241625 Rosebrooke DrBrentwood37027
$573,076Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142325 Buckwood Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$896,560Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1217775 Second Fiddle WayArrington37014
$1,060,000Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 401404 Devens DrBrentwood37027
$1,150,000Raintree Forest Sec 4-a Pb 13 Pg 501548 Lost Hollow DrBrentwood37027
$1,107,170High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525800 Bridget Pvt CtArrington37014
$1,825,000Westhaven Sec57 Pb 75 Pg 713019 Conar StFranklin37064
$395,000Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b Pb 40 Pg 932738 Sutherland DrThompsons Station37179
$565,000Falcon Creek Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 972067 Upland DrFranklin37067
$1,510,000Halcyon Estates @ Whetstone Pb 54 Pg 22688 Harrogate DrBrentwood37027
$1,100,000Natures Landing Pb 68 Pg 1413012 Natures Landing DrFranklin37064

