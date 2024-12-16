Williamson County Property Transfers Nov. 25, 2024

See where houses and property sold from November 25-27, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $275,000 Colony House Condo Pb 8 Pg 30 Block C001 1100 W Main St #a-1 Franklin 37064 $3,050,000 Westhaven Sec54 Pb 73 Pg 71 830 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $720,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec C Pb 16 Pg 132 199 Clarendon Cir Franklin 37069 $219,000 Indian Springs Condos Block C064 1011 Murfreesboro Rd #l-4 Franklin 37064 $1,224,990 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4045 Kathie Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,819,000 Westhaven Sec25 Pb 72 Pg 94 119 Front St Franklin 37064 $722,045 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 831 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $783,765 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 855 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $595,000 Crowne Pointe Sec 8 Pb 33 Pg 48 2792 New Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $517,500 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 12 Pg 94 1241 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $6,275,000 Boxley Valley Rd County $973,535 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5098 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $965,000 Summerlyn Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 75 2085 Belsford Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,200,000 Foxland Hall Sec 3-c Pb 6 Pg 31 6106 Foxland Dr Brentwood 37027 $741,963 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 35 7405 Black Fox Dr Fairview 37062 $675,000 Robinette Giles Hill Rd College Grove 37046 $1,800,000 Twin Lakes Sec 1 Pb 12 Pg 115 2748 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $455,900 Churchill Farms Ph 1 Pb 22 Pg 91 2621 Churchill Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,400,000 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 Pb 71 Pg 49 1580 Eastwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $649,000 Tollgate Village Sec 5 Pb 54 Pg 127 1045 Rochelle Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $1,140,000 Westhaven Sec 41 Pb 62 Pg 77 9123 Keats St Franklin 37064 $2,731,050 Simmons Ridge Sec13 Pb 82 Pg 65 2060 Bloomsbury Ln Franklin 37064 $1,305,895 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5812 Bridget Pvt Ct Arrington 37014 $650,000 Buckingham Park Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 39 1183 Buckingham Cir Franklin 37064 $427,500 Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 76 2109 Loudenslager Dr Thompson Station 37179 $1,425,000 Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3 2705 Otterham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $769,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36 3013 Cleaver St Franklin 37064 $369,000 Chester Est Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 28 7116 Timberlane Dr Fairview 37062 $1,145,000 Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 38 Pg 47 1566 Red Oak Ln Brentwood 37027 $935,400 Caldwell Est Sec 2 Pb 21 Pg 12 113 Chester Stephens Rd Franklin 37067 $1,205,090 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3346 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $935,000 Tollgate Village Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 125 3085 Americus Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $415,000 Daugherty Est Pb 4 Pg 88 7126 Harding Dr Fairview 37062 $605,000 Franklin Green Sec 12 Pb 32 Pg 112 3154 Winberry Dr Franklin 37064 $1,405,000 Stream Valley Sec 9 Pb 64 Pg 21 5018 Rockport Ave Franklin 37064 $523,000 Dakota Pointe Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 144 3065 Sakari Cir Spring Hill 37174 $785,000 1255 Adams St Franklin 37064 $2,050,000 Hunterwood Sec 3-c Pb 19 Pg 74 1025 Lucas Ct Brentwood 37027 $491,900 7201 Sleepy Hollow Rd Fairview 37062 $1,173,000 Willowsprings Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 136 589 Marigold Dr Franklin 37064 $815,000 Lochridge Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 21 1029 Kirkpark Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,170,000 Westhaven Sec 6 Pb 38 Pg 23 300 Starling Ln Franklin 37064 $750,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b Pb 60 Pg 8 2104 English Garden Way Thompsons Station 37179 $975,000 Hudspeth Lori L Pb 54 Pg 16 4710 Ash Hill Rd Spring Hill 37174 $785,000 Castleberry Farm Ph 2 Pb 24 Pg 134 7204 Knottingham Dr Fairview 37062 $5,227,132 Governors Club Ph 11 Pb 38 Pg 96 1 Tradition Ln Brentwood 37027 $885,000 Creekstone Commons Sec 3 Pb 56 Pg 76 215 Creekstone Blvd Franklin 37064 $695,000 Avalon Sec 4 Pb 43 Pg 97 122 Pennystone Cir Franklin 37067 $1,600,000 Westhaven Sec33 Pb 64 Pg 6 1547 Fleetwood Dr Franklin 37064 $1,310,000 Belle Vista Sec 3 Pb 57 Pg 97 314 Holcombe Ln Franklin 37064 $374,640 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7149 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $705,000 Echelon Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 130 7010 Wenlock Ln Franklin 37064 $852,245 Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14 3011 Canyon Echo Dr Franklin 37064 $425,000 Western Woods Village Sec4 Pb 64 Pg 96 7111 Colquitt Way Fairview 37062 $640,000 Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1 6066 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $1,155,000 Brittain Downs Ph4 Sec1 Pb 63 Pg 41 2044 Clifton Johnston Ct Nolensville 37135 $775,000 Burkitt Place Ph 2-a Pb 46 Pg 100 8160 Middlewick Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,199,000 Westhaven Sec 41 Pb 62 Pg 77 5144 Donovan St Franklin 37064 $1,560,000 Schaufele Old Charlotte Pk Franklin 37064 $2,835,400 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 9264 Joiner Creek Rd College Grove 37046 $410,000 215 Fairground St Franklin 37064 $995,000 James Sub Pb 2 Pg 10 Block B 310 James Ave Franklin 37064 $2,050,000 Christensen Pb 67 Pg 105 225 Cummins St Franklin 37064 $450,000 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 7952 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $1,597,570 Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89 2017 Vail Tr Nolensville 37135 $400,000 Woodside Ph3 Sec2 Pb 59 Pg 36 1024 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill 37174 $65,000 Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 24 7175 Kyles Creek Dr Fairview 37062 $750,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 22 4022 Haversack Dr Spring Hill 37174 $940,000 Caldwell Est Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 121 405 Springhouse Ct Franklin 37067 $1,279,000 Hillview Est Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 95 1104 Chelsey Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,195,000 Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 134 3049 Trotters Ln Franklin 37067 $1,768,000 Weatherford Estates Pb 63 Pg 73 6010 Blackwell Ln Franklin 37064 $500,000 Petway Place Pb 2 Pg 54 408 N Petway St Franklin 37064 $1,350,000 Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106 7964 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $3,100,000 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 1625 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood 37027 $573,076 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 325 Buckwood Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $896,560 Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121 7775 Second Fiddle Way Arrington 37014 $1,060,000 Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 40 1404 Devens Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,150,000 Raintree Forest Sec 4-a Pb 13 Pg 50 1548 Lost Hollow Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,107,170 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5800 Bridget Pvt Ct Arrington 37014 $1,825,000 Westhaven Sec57 Pb 75 Pg 71 3019 Conar St Franklin 37064 $395,000 Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b Pb 40 Pg 93 2738 Sutherland Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $565,000 Falcon Creek Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 97 2067 Upland Dr Franklin 37067 $1,510,000 Halcyon Estates @ Whetstone Pb 54 Pg 22 688 Harrogate Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,100,000 Natures Landing Pb 68 Pg 141 3012 Natures Landing Dr Franklin 37064

