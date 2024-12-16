Williamson County Property Transfers Nov. 25, 2024

See where houses and property sold from November 25-27, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$275,000
|Colony House Condo Pb 8 Pg 30 Block C001
|1100 W Main St #a-1
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,050,000
|Westhaven Sec54 Pb 73 Pg 71
|830 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$720,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec C Pb 16 Pg 132
|199 Clarendon Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$219,000
|Indian Springs Condos Block C064
|1011 Murfreesboro Rd #l-4
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,224,990
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4045 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,819,000
|Westhaven Sec25 Pb 72 Pg 94
|119 Front St
|Franklin
|37064
|$722,045
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|831 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$783,765
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|855 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$595,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 8 Pb 33 Pg 48
|2792 New Port Royal Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$517,500
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 Pb 12 Pg 94
|1241 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$6,275,000
|Boxley Valley Rd
|County
|$973,535
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5098 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$965,000
|Summerlyn Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 75
|2085 Belsford Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,200,000
|Foxland Hall Sec 3-c Pb 6 Pg 31
|6106 Foxland Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$741,963
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph2 Pb 78 Pg 35
|7405 Black Fox Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$675,000
|Robinette
|Giles Hill Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,800,000
|Twin Lakes Sec 1 Pb 12 Pg 115
|2748 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$455,900
|Churchill Farms Ph 1 Pb 22 Pg 91
|2621 Churchill Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,400,000
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 Pb 71 Pg 49
|1580 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$649,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 5 Pb 54 Pg 127
|1045 Rochelle Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,140,000
|Westhaven Sec 41 Pb 62 Pg 77
|9123 Keats St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,731,050
|Simmons Ridge Sec13 Pb 82 Pg 65
|2060 Bloomsbury Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,305,895
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5812 Bridget Pvt Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$650,000
|Buckingham Park Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 39
|1183 Buckingham Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$427,500
|Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 76
|2109 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$1,425,000
|Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3
|2705 Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$769,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 1 Pb 81 Pg 36
|3013 Cleaver St
|Franklin
|37064
|$369,000
|Chester Est Sec 3 Pb 6 Pg 28
|7116 Timberlane Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,145,000
|Courtside @ Southern Woods Pb 38 Pg 47
|1566 Red Oak Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$935,400
|Caldwell Est Sec 2 Pb 21 Pg 12
|113 Chester Stephens Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,205,090
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3346 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$935,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 125
|3085 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$415,000
|Daugherty Est Pb 4 Pg 88
|7126 Harding Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$605,000
|Franklin Green Sec 12 Pb 32 Pg 112
|3154 Winberry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,405,000
|Stream Valley Sec 9 Pb 64 Pg 21
|5018 Rockport Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$523,000
|Dakota Pointe Ph 1 Pb 42 Pg 144
|3065 Sakari Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$785,000
|1255 Adams St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,050,000
|Hunterwood Sec 3-c Pb 19 Pg 74
|1025 Lucas Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$491,900
|7201 Sleepy Hollow Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,173,000
|Willowsprings Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 136
|589 Marigold Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$815,000
|Lochridge Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 21
|1029 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,170,000
|Westhaven Sec 6 Pb 38 Pg 23
|300 Starling Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec7b Pb 60 Pg 8
|2104 English Garden Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$975,000
|Hudspeth Lori L Pb 54 Pg 16
|4710 Ash Hill Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$785,000
|Castleberry Farm Ph 2 Pb 24 Pg 134
|7204 Knottingham Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$5,227,132
|Governors Club Ph 11 Pb 38 Pg 96
|1 Tradition Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$885,000
|Creekstone Commons Sec 3 Pb 56 Pg 76
|215 Creekstone Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$695,000
|Avalon Sec 4 Pb 43 Pg 97
|122 Pennystone Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,600,000
|Westhaven Sec33 Pb 64 Pg 6
|1547 Fleetwood Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,310,000
|Belle Vista Sec 3 Pb 57 Pg 97
|314 Holcombe Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$374,640
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7149 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$705,000
|Echelon Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 130
|7010 Wenlock Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$852,245
|Stream Valley Sec10 Pb 82 Pg 14
|3011 Canyon Echo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$425,000
|Western Woods Village Sec4 Pb 64 Pg 96
|7111 Colquitt Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$640,000
|Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1
|6066 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,155,000
|Brittain Downs Ph4 Sec1 Pb 63 Pg 41
|2044 Clifton Johnston Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$775,000
|Burkitt Place Ph 2-a Pb 46 Pg 100
|8160 Middlewick Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,199,000
|Westhaven Sec 41 Pb 62 Pg 77
|5144 Donovan St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,560,000
|Schaufele
|Old Charlotte Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,835,400
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|9264 Joiner Creek Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$410,000
|215 Fairground St
|Franklin
|37064
|$995,000
|James Sub Pb 2 Pg 10 Block B
|310 James Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,050,000
|Christensen Pb 67 Pg 105
|225 Cummins St
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|7952 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,597,570
|Telluride Ph1 Pb 82 Pg 89
|2017 Vail Tr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$400,000
|Woodside Ph3 Sec2 Pb 59 Pg 36
|1024 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$65,000
|Kyles Creek Ph2 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 24
|7175 Kyles Creek Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$750,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph12 Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 22
|4022 Haversack Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$940,000
|Caldwell Est Sec 1 Pb 19 Pg 121
|405 Springhouse Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,279,000
|Hillview Est Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 95
|1104 Chelsey Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,195,000
|Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 2 Pb 35 Pg 134
|3049 Trotters Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,768,000
|Weatherford Estates Pb 63 Pg 73
|6010 Blackwell Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000
|Petway Place Pb 2 Pg 54
|408 N Petway St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000
|Reeds Vale Sec3 Pb 83 Pg 106
|7964 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,100,000
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|1625 Rosebrooke Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$573,076
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|325 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$896,560
|Fiddlers Glen Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 121
|7775 Second Fiddle Way
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,060,000
|Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 40
|1404 Devens Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,150,000
|Raintree Forest Sec 4-a Pb 13 Pg 50
|1548 Lost Hollow Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,107,170
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5800 Bridget Pvt Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,825,000
|Westhaven Sec57 Pb 75 Pg 71
|3019 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$395,000
|Picketts Ridge Ph 2-b Pb 40 Pg 93
|2738 Sutherland Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$565,000
|Falcon Creek Sec 3 Pb 21 Pg 97
|2067 Upland Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,510,000
|Halcyon Estates @ Whetstone Pb 54 Pg 22
|688 Harrogate Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000
|Natures Landing Pb 68 Pg 141
|3012 Natures Landing Dr
|Franklin
|37064
