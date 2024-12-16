Enrollment in TN Colleges of Applied Technology Sees 19% Increase

Total enrollment in the Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology (TCATs) increased to 44,723 during academic year 2023-24 – a 19 percent increase over the previous year – according to a new report presented to the Tennessee Board of Regents during its quarterly meeting Tuesday, Dec. 10.

The growth occurred across all sectors of students, but dual enrollment – high school students who are also enrolled in career and technical education programs at the TCATs – continued to show the largest increase, up 31 percent over academic year 2022-23. Enrollment of high school graduates and other adults in traditional TCAT diploma and certificate programs increased 7 percent. And enrollment in special industry and other supplemental programs increased by 25 percent, to 10,590 students.

There are 24 TCAT main campuses across the state – each with multiple branch campuses in their regions – offering a broad range of career and technical education programs. The TCATs awarded 7,925 career and technical diplomas and certificates to program graduates during the 2023-24 academic year (three trimesters).

TCAT enrollment growth continued with the current Fall trimester, where enrollment registrations in the TCATs were up 20 percent over Fall 2023.

The Board of Regents governs Tennessee’s public community colleges and TCATs. The complete agenda, video recording of Tuesday’s meeting, and complete board background materials are posted on the TBR website at https://www.tbr.edu/board/december-2024-quarterly-board-meeting.

