Franklin Fire Department to Honor Lieutenant Richard Hasley’s Retirement

After a 36-year career in the fire service, including 25 years with the Franklin Fire Department, Lieutenant Richard Hasley will retire next week. His final shift and retirement celebration will take place on Tuesday, April 29, at 2 PM at Franklin Fire Station 2, 907 Murfreesboro Road. All are welcome to join in recognizing his service and celebrating his many accomplishments.

Hasley began his journey in public safety in 1988, when he joined the Dickson County Rescue Squad as a junior member while still in high school. He later joined the Dickson Fire Department in 1997, before being hired by the Franklin Fire Department in 2000. Over the past 25 years, he has served at several stations throughout Franklin, with the majority of his time spent at Station 2. He served 16 years as an Engineer on Engine 2 before being promoted to Lieutenant in 2020. Throughout his career, Hasley credits Captain Greg Wild as the most influential figure in his professional development, calling him his favorite supervisor and mentor.

He has been honored with numerous awards, including two Unit Citations for Valorous Conduct — one in 2007 for rescuing a trapped motorist on I-65, and another in 2024 for saving a man from a burning home. He earned two Meritorious Service Awards — the first in 2010 for battling side-by-side house fires in Fieldstone Farms during the historic May flood, and the second in 2023 for rescuing a patient pinned beneath a bus following a rollover crash. He also earned a Phoenix Award in 2008 for reviving a cardiac arrest patient. His commitment to service was further recognized with two Exemplary Service Awards — one in 2011 for exceptional customer service, and another in 2014 for outstanding emergency medical care. In 2023, he received a Deployment Award for assisting with wildfire suppression efforts in Louisiana. Hasley served as an instructor and coordinator for the department’s Citizens’ Fire Academy from 2013–2024 and was honored with the Fire Chief’s Award for his efforts. He was also a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician and part of the team that earned SafeKids Fitting Station of the Year recognition in 2017.

In addition to his fire service career, Hasley is a licensed HVAC technician, a Plymovent exhaust fume dealer, and an adjunct instructor at the Tennessee Fire and Codes Academy—a role he plans to continue after retirement, along with growing his Plymovent business. Plymovent systems are designed to protect firefighters by removing harmful vehicle exhaust fumes directly at the source, helping create a safer and healthier work environment in fire stations.

Outside of the fire department, Hasley is most proud of his family. He and his wife Susan live in Dickson. Hasley said she homeschooled their children and now runs a nonprofit focused on adult literacy. Their oldest son, Isaac, serves as a Field Training Officer and medic for Williamson Health EMS. Their daughter, Elizabeth Fox, lives in Australia with her husband Stephen and their daughter Violet, where they serve as missionaries. Their youngest son, Daniel, recently got married, works full time in the family business, and volunteers alongside his father with the Dickson County Rescue Squad.

Fire Chief Glenn Johnson said, “Lt. Hasley has dedicated 25 years to the Franklin Fire Department, capping off a 36-year fire service career. His record, including Unit Citations and Meritorious Service Awards, highlights his courage and skill during critical responses. We also appreciate his long-term commitment to community programs like the Citizens’ Fire Academy. We thank Richard for his many years of valuable service and wish him a long and happy retirement.”

