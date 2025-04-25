10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Tubi This May 2025

Looking for the best content to stream in May 2025 at Tubi? Here are some top picks from the extensive May lineup. Complete Tubi May Releases!

1. Everything Everywhere All At Once

This mind-bending, Academy Award-winning film combines science fiction, comedy, and heartfelt drama as it follows a Chinese-American immigrant who discovers she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent cosmic destruction.

2. RHYTHM & BLOOD (Available May 16)

This new original thriller features a compelling premise: a pop star falling for her bodyguard while being stalked by a dangerous threat. The combination of romance, music, and suspense makes this a must-see original production.

3. Ex Machina

A masterclass in sci-fi storytelling that explores artificial intelligence, consciousness, and what it means to be human. Director Alex Garland’s tense psychological thriller features outstanding performances and thought-provoking themes.

4. The Shield

This groundbreaking police drama series follows the complicated anti-hero Vic Mackey and the Strike Team in a gritty portrayal of corruption and moral ambiguity. Its unflinching approach to complex characters and ethical dilemmas makes it one of television’s most compelling dramas.

5. Interstellar

Christopher Nolan’s epic space adventure combines stunning visuals, emotional depth, and mind-bending science. The film follows a team of astronauts traveling through a wormhole near Saturn in search of a new home for humanity.

6. WORTH THE WAIT (Available May 23)

This new original romance features interconnected stories in the Asian-American community, exploring themes of love, loss, and reconnection. The ensemble format promises diverse perspectives and emotional resonance.

7. The Pianist

This powerful historical drama directed by Roman Polanski tells the true story of Polish-Jewish pianist Władysław Szpilman’s experience surviving the Holocaust in Warsaw during World War II. Adrien Brody’s Oscar-winning performance anchors this moving testament to human resilience.

8. Bone Tomahawk

A uniquely disturbing horror-western hybrid featuring Kurt Russell that blends frontier adventure with shocking horror elements. Its genre-defying approach and unforgettable third act make it stand out among both westerns and horror films.

9. C’mon C’mon

This beautiful black-and-white dramedy starring Joaquin Phoenix follows a radio journalist who forms an unexpected bond with his young nephew. Its tender exploration of family relationships and growing up offers a touching, authentic emotional experience.

10. The Goonies

This beloved 80s adventure classic follows a group of misfit kids searching for pirate treasure to save their homes. Its perfect blend of comedy, adventure, and heart continues to captivate audiences of all ages, making it an ideal family watch.

