OBITUARY: Mark Daniel Pewitt

Mark Daniel Pewitt, age 43, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at his residence.

A native of Brentwood, Tennessee, he was born on December 12, 1980, to the late Danny Pewitt and Connie McClain.

He was a graduate of the 1999 class of Brentwood High School. He loved being outdoors, and enjoyed camping, kayaking, and collecting knives. He especially loved God, fishing and his dogs.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his aunt: Debbie Smith.

He is survived by his mother: Connie Pewitt; brother: Todd Pewitt (Laing McCullough); grandmother: Hazel Curtis; nephew: Brown Pewitt; aunts: Judy (Len) Arendall, Cindy (Billy) Poff, Ginger Glancey; and cousins, Candie, Chad, Jason, Jessica, Noah, Hunter, and Piper.

A memorial service will be conducted on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 12 Noon at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Woodson officiating. Visitation with the family will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

