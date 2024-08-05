OBITUARY: Billie Sherer Hunt

Billie Sherer Hunt, age 78, of Franklin, TN passed from this life into the arms of her Savior on August 1, 2024 in Nashville, TN.

Billie was born in York, South Carolina to William Sherer and Etta Hogue Sherer on November 13, 1945.

She went to school at York High School. She graduated from Kings College with an associate’s degree. She married Thomas Paul Hunt on March 25, 1967 in York, SC. She moved to middle Tennessee in 1978. She worked at The Review Appeal, the Heritage Foundation, and Franklin Special School District.

Billie was a devoted member of Brentwood Baptist Church, enthusiastically serving with the Nurture Team and attending Faith Builders Sunday School. She loved the town and community of Franklin, TN and was a long-time member of Green Valley Neighborhood Association. She was a loving wife and exceedingly proud mother of her daughters and grandmother to her grandchildren. She was well-known for her southern cooking, works of art, Bunco groups, and love of a Southern Baptist choir and old hymns of the faith. In her later years, she was a faithful supporter of Justice & Mercy International.

She is preceded in death by her parents William and Etta Sherer, and her husband Tom Hunt.

She is survived by her two daughters, Mary Katharine Hunt of Nashville, TN, Sarah “Sally” Elizabeth Cunningham (Walter) of Knoxville, TN, her grandchildren, Alexi Eidam of Knoxville, TN, Laine Eidam of Nashville, TN, her sister Peggy McSwain, and several loving nieces.

Visitation will be at Brentwood Baptist Church on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, from 12:00-1:45 PM. Immediately following, funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM with Pastor Jeff Simmons of Rolling Hills Community Church officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Arrangements are by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Memorials may be given to Justice & Mercy International at www.justiceandmercy.org, and St. Jude. Mary Katharine Hunt and Sally Cunningham wish to extend their sincere thanks to Brentwood Baptist’s Nurture Team, Faith Builders Sunday School, and Belmont Village Senior Living staff.

