OBITUARY: Evelyn Edwina Ray

Evelyn Edwina Ray was born on December 6, 1950, in Franklin, Tennessee, and from that moment, the world grew a bit sweeter. She passed away peacefully on July 30, 2024, at the age of 73, leaving a legacy of love, laughter, and treasured memories.

Despite her petite frame, Edwina was a force of strength and resilience, inspiring everyone fortunate enough to know her. Her family held the most cherished place in her heart. She and her husband, Gary, shared a deep and abiding love throughout their 43 years of marriage. Her daughters, Chantelle and Patience, were her pride and joy and had a mom who loved them with every ounce of her being.

Edwina’s generosity knew no bounds; she devoted herself to nurturing and caring for others. She worked as a Registered Nurse for over 50 years, both at Williamson Medical Center and Vanderbilt Hospital, where she was known for her kindness and compassion – always there to support others and ensure people felt valued and cared for. She was quick to love and, despite her shyness, didn’t hesitate to express her affection. Edwina also treasured the kindness of others, cherishing every gift as a precious symbol of love, regardless of its size.

Known for her tender and gentle nature, Edwina could illuminate any space with her twinkling eyes and shy smile. Her endearing quirks were well-loved by all: delivering a sassy, quick-witted comment just when you’d least expect it, carefully separating her starches from the proteins on her plate so they wouldn’t touch, and always wearing lipstick—a pop of color that matched her vibrant personality. She loved being close to the water and enjoyed the beach, chocolate, live music, and anything purple to add some fanciness and sparkle to her day.

Edwina’s loving family will deeply miss her: her husband Gary; daughters Chantelle and Patience; sons-in-law Matt and Brad; grandchildren Chloe, Mackenzie, Savannah, and Christian; her sister-in-law, Linda McKee; niece Lynlee McKee; and nephew Jacob Blubaugh, along with her beloved dog, Desiree.

As we remember Edwina, we celebrate a life marked by genuine kindness, quiet strength, and an unforgettable impact on those around her. We imagine her now, in a serene place where the beach meets the sky, her days filled with endless peace and the simple beauties she loved so much. Rest in peace, dear Edwina, until the gentle waves bring us together again.

A memorial service to honor and celebrate Edwina’s life was scheduled at Williamson Memorial on Sunday, August 4, 2024. Visitation will start at 1 pm, followed by the service at 3 pm. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Instead of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Edwina’s name to St. Jude as a tribute to her generous spirit and dedication to caring for others.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email