OBITUARY: Gloria Roslyn Buscher

Gloria Roslyn Buscher, age 95, of Franklin, TN, passed away on August 3, 2024.

Gloria was born June 2, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan.

As a young woman, she worked at and modeled for J.L. Hudson department store in downtown Detroit. She married Harry R. Buscher in Detroit on May 24, 1952; they were married for 60 years until Harry’s death in 2012. An independent woman, she was proud to live in her own home in Franklin for over 40 years until her final days.

One of ten children, Gloria was preceded in death by siblings Frank Haranczak, Claudette Loch, Carol Hupfer, Fred Haranczak, and Michael Haranczak, and is survived by loving siblings Corinne Copeland, Jacqueline Perna, Ginger Szczotka, and Christine Haranczak. Gloria’s two best friends, Bernice Singer and Jean Varney, also preceded her in death.

Gloria was the matriarch and focal point of her family, and is survived by all nine of her devoted children: David Buscher, Kathleen Hayes, Michael Buscher, Frank Buscher, Paul Buscher, Mary Lee Bates, Christine Lunsford, Harry Buscher Jr., and Alison Hartman. Gloria was blessed with 19 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

All these people were the focus of Gloria’s life, meaning everything to her and garnering all her love and attention. In June, she celebrated her 95th birthday surrounded by children and grandchildren in her backyard.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at St. Philip Catholic Church at 113 Second Avenue South in Franklin: visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m., followed by mass at 11:00 a.m., and burial immediately thereafter at Williamson Memorial Gardens, 3000 Columbia Avenue, Franklin. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in Gloria’s memory may be directed to St. Philip Catholic Church in Franklin.

