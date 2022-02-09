OBITUARY: Leon Davis Tywater Sr.

Leon Davis Tywater, Sr. age 83 of Franklin, TN passed away on February 6, 2022.

Leon was born in Williamson County to the late William Davis “Bill” Tywater and Nettie Lee Hughes Tywater Pruitt.

He was a proud Veteran of the U. S. Navy serving his country. Leon was an Auctioneer and ran several markets and fruit stands all over Williamson County. He loved to ride and had traveled to forty nine of the fifty states, and he also loved to deal in antiques. Leon loved his family and will be greatly missed.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Geraldine Rice, brothers, Earl Tywater and Ed Tywater.

Survived by his wife of 61 years, Sylvia Rivers Tywater, daughter, Deanna (Rick) Bevels, sons, Lee (Laura) Tywater, Andy (Laura) Tywater, sister, Inez (Ray) Jones, grandchildren, Chloe, Carson, Houston, Will, Molly, John-Adam, Maggie, and Thomas, great grandchildren, Bennett, Graham, and one on the way.

Services will be conducted at 3:00 PM Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Hudelson and Sister Inez Jones officiating. Visitation hours are 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Burial to follow the service in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Grandsons will serve as Pallbearers and Family and Friends to serve as Honorary Pallbearers.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and David Stephens are assisting the Tywater Family. 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289

Williamsonmemorial.com