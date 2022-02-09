OBITUARY: Thomas Alvin Turman

Thomas Alvin Turman, age 80 of Thompsons Station, TN, passed away on February 6, 2022.

Our loving husband, Daddy & Paw Paw went home to Heaven to be with Jesus. His passing leaves our home so drear, but we are all so blessed to have had him for 80 wonderful years. To know him was to love him.

He was preceded in death by his parents and six of his sisters.

Until we meet our loved one again, he will be sadly missed by his wife of almost 60 years, Carline Coleman Turman; daughters, Ellen (Charles) Edwards and Kay (Scott) Williams; brothers, Lonnie Turman, Junior (Velma) Turman, and James Turman; sisters, Violet Shelby and Ida Beard; grandchildren, Chas (Michelle) Edwards, Jana (Dustin) Howell, Brianna (Josh) McMullan and Alex & Tom Williams; great-grandchildren, James, Gracie & Brayden Howell, Philip, Boo & Michael McMullan, and Mason Guelff; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, February 11, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Sugar Ridge Rd. Spring Hill, TN. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-8 PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com