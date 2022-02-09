OBITUARY: Glena H. Royse

Glena Higginbotham Royse, age 90, passed away on February 3, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.

She was born in Monticello, Kentucky, the daughter of Charles Essie Higginbotham and Leona Jones Higginbotham.

She moved to Franklin, Tennessee, when she was a year old, and to Spring Hill, Tennessee, when she was four. She grew up there on the family farm with her parents and her two sisters, Helen and Eva.

Glena graduated from Spring Hill High School and then attended David Lipscomb College for two years. She then became a Legal Secretary in Nashville and met her husband Lloyd Eugene Royse while working there. They were married on March 12, 1955 in Spring Hill and had two sons; Thomas Lloyd Royse and Robert Daniel Royse.

She is survived by her sister Eva Higginbotham Hardison, of Columbia, Tennessee.

Glena was a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother of seven, and great-grandmother of eight. She was a faithful member of the Beech Grove Church of Christ and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, February 12 at Spring Hill Memorial Park at 5239 Main Street in Spring Hill, Tennessee.