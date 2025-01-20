OBITUARY: Kenneth R. Wilhelm

Kenneth R. Wilhelm, age 85, passed away on January 15, 2025 in Nashville, TN.

Ken was born on December 19, 1939 in Mooresville, NC to proud parents, Helen and Lester Wilhelm.

He graduated from the University of TN, and was proud to serve his country as a US Navy Veteran.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Lester G. And Helen C. Wilhelm of Lexington, NC; son, Timothy A. Doyle; brother-in-law, Donald W. Anderson; sister-in-law, Alta Wilhelm.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol A. Wilhelm of Brentwood; son, David S. (Rebecca T.) Wilhelm of Brentwood; daughter, Tara A. (John M.) Davis of Brentwood; grandchildren, Corinne A Davis (Benjamin M.) Norman of Dayton, Ohio, Kimbery Nicole Davis (Adam) Carr of Benton, LA, Hunter Timothy Wilhelm of Brentwood, Hayden Kenneth Wilhelm of Brentwood; great-grandchildren, Oliver Henry Norman, Emelia Kathleen Norman of Dayton, OH; brother, Don Wilhelm of Eugene, OR; niece, Ariana Wilhelm of Eugene, OR.

Ken was a member of Brentwood United Methodist Church, a member of the Joyful Noise Sunday School Class, an Andrew Minister, and an Usher. He enjoyed being an amateur radio operator, and volunteering for the American Red Cross.

Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 to 11:00 on Friday, January 24, 2025 at Brentwood United Methodist Church in the Chapel Narthex. A celebration of life will follow at 11:00 in the Chapel. Inurnment will be in the church columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Diabetes Association, https://diabetes.org or Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027, https://bumc.net/give/.

To leave a condolence, or share a memory of Ken, please visit the Tribute Wall. https://www.austinfuneralservice.com

