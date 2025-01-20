OBITUARY: Kokilaben Pravinchandra Kadakia

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kokilaben Pravinchandra Kadakia, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, on January 17, 2025.

Kokilaben was a woman of remarkable strength, kindness, and warmth who deeply valued family and community. Her unwavering faith guided her throughout her life, providing her with immense strength and resilience during life’s challenges. Her faith was not only a source of personal fortitude but also a guiding light for those around her, reminding them to find grace and gratitude in every moment. She was a beacon of love and hope, and her steadfast belief in the power of kindness and compassion inspired all who knew her.

She was passionate about cooking, playing Rummikub, and was known for her love and dedication to her family and extended community. Her love and resilience formed the foundation of her family, and her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

She leaves behind a remarkable family who will carry her teachings and spirit forward. She is survived by her children and their families: Rekha Kothari (husband Kamlesh Kothari), Nita Mody (husband Paresh Mody), Sunil Kadakia (wife Geeta Kadakia), Mayur Kadakia (wife Parool Kadakia), Minal Parikh (husband Nitin Parikh), Madhavi Naik (husband Rajesh Naik), Kokesh Kadakia (wife Sejal Kadakia) Rupal Kusale (husband Rajesh Kusale), and Anish Kadakia (wife Priti Kadakia).

She is also survived by her 17 grandchildren (Reshma, Parthiv, Soham, Dviti, Kevin, Krish, Shaina, Sia, Reetik, Teesha, Karan, Aisha, Anika, Aanya, Riddhi, Yash, and Prisha) and 7 great-grandchildren (Aryan, Karissa, Kavir, Jaiveer, Atharv, Aariv, and Mysha, Arabella).

As we grieve this profound loss, we take comfort in knowing that her legacy of love, compassion, and unwavering faith lives on in all of us. Her memory will forever be cherished, and we deeply appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

A funeral ceremony will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2025, from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home. THE FAMILY REQUESTS NO FLOWERS! https://www.tnfunerals.com

