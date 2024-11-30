OBITUARY: Kenneth Don Payne

Kenneth Don Payne, beloved son, brother and uncle was welcomed into Heaven on October 30, 2024 in Dallas, TX at the age of 89.

He was born on May 10, 1935 in Nevada, TX to Elmer and Gertrude Payne. Preceded in death by his loving parents who instilled in him a strong sense of family values, devoted siblings Glen W. (VanLua) Payne, and Wanda (Darrell) Morris and niece Carla Payne Watters. He touched many lives with his warmth, generosity and incredible sense of humor, leaving behind a legacy of love and inspiration. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know and love him.

Kenneth was the first in his family to earn a college degree and attended North Texas State on a track scholarship, graduating with a Business degree in 1958. He was very proud to be a “miler” and running was a passion he enjoyed throughout his life. He went on to work many years for Blue Chip Delivery in Dallas, before later purchasing and running the trucking company until his retirement.

Ken could often be found at Prestonwood Baptist Church or a Southern Gospel concert. His love for the Lord and music kept him busy with his many friendships found through these activities. When not at church or a concert Kenneth could often be found cheering on his beloved Dallas Cowboys, where he held season tickets for many years, the Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Stars or Texas Rangers, depending on the season. He was always ready to talk sports!

His love of family was evident through his devotion to all of his nieces, nephews and the many cousins that held a special place in his heart. He was very intentional with his visits, support and encouragement to those he cared most about.

Kenneth leaves behind his treasured family members that adored him…nephews Todd (Lori) Payne, Cole Payne, Jordan (Morgan) Traylor and Mike Watters, nieces Darla (Kevin) Hammons and Marla Traylor and many cousins in Texas.

A celebration of life will be held December 9, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN. Visitation will be from 12-1 and then a service from 1-2. Burial will immediately follow at the same location. The service will be officiated by Rev. Brandon Abbott, Senior Teaching Pastor at The Church at West End.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in his memory to: MD Anderson Cancer Center or the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame.