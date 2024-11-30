Photo of the Day: November 30, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee hosted the third annual

Skeleton Gala on October 26, in Liberty Hall at The Factory at Franklin. The masquerade event is Bone and Joint Institute’s primary fundraiser and benefited the Williamson Health athletic training program and scholarships for students who will be pursuing health science degrees in college. Around 300 attendees joined the festivities and helped raise funds for these important local causes.

