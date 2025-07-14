Marco’s Pizza Heats Up for Summer with New Menu Items

Marco’s Pizza, one of the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brands, in collaboration with Mike’s Hot Honey, announces the Hot Honey Magnifico Pizza is officially joining the Marco’s menu as a permanent item beginning today at locations nationwide.

The brand is also welcoming Hot Honey as a permanent topping option for all pizzas. To celebrate the return of this fan favorite, customers can enjoy a Large Hot Honey Pepperoni Magnifico Pizza for $11.991, available now for a limited time. Marco’s Adds Hot Honey Pepperoni Magnifico Pizza to Permanent Menu.

In addition, Marco’s is now offering Mike’s Hot Honey as a dipping cup for a limited time, giving customers the option to add an extra kick of flavor to its wide variety of menu items – whether drizzled over specialty pizzas and pizza bowls, or for dunking breads and wings2.

Marco’s Pizza first joined forces with Mike’s Hot Honey in 2023 to launch the Hot Honey Pepperoni Magnifico Pizza as a limited time offer. Back by popular demand, this bold and flavor-packed pizza features fresh dough made in-house daily, classic pepperoni and crispy cupped Old World Pepperoni®, our signature sauce, and three fresh, never frozen cheeses – all sprinkled with Marco’s Romesan seasoning and then drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey.

Across both industry and consumers, hot honey and the “swicy” (sweet and spicy) trend shows no slowing down. According to a 2024 Mintel survey3, 56% of consumers expressed interest in hot honey as a flavor for menu items. The topping continues to grow in popularity among consumers, making it one of the most appealing new flavors for restaurant menus. In fact, Datassential’s 2024 Hot Honey: The Snap Food Profile survey, shares that mentions of hot honey on menus have grown 111% over the past four years and are projected to continue climbing steadily.

For more information about Marco’s Pizza and to find your nearest location, please visit www.marcos.com.

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email