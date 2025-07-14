Blake Shelton’s reality show ‘The Road’ Reveals Contestants and Air Date

THE ROAD announced the 12 emerging musicians competing on the new CBS music competition series. The docu-follow format, which follows up-and-coming musicians as they navigate the gritty and unforgiving life of a touring musician, is set to premiere in fall 2025, airing Sundays (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. The network revealed the show will debut on Sunday, October 19th.

The 12 talented artists on the verge of stardom will compete as opening acts for Grammy® Award winner Keith Urban at music venues across America, providing a high-stakes platform to document their musical journey and seize the grand prize. Contestants for the show will be Adam Sanders, Billie Jo Jones, Blaine Bailey, Briana Adams ,Britnee Kellogg, Cassidy Daniels, Channing Wilson ,Cody Hibbard, Forrest McCurren, Jenny Tolman, Jon Wood, and Olivia Harms.

Throughout the season, Keith is joined by executive producers Blake Shelton and Taylor Sheridan, as well as “Tour Manager” Gretchen Wilson and other country music stars (to be announced), who, along with the live venue audience, will determine who advances to the next city. Only one of these talented triple threats – singers, songwriters, and instrumentalists – will walk away with the grand prize (to be announced).

