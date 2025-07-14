Photo of the Day: July 14, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Scouting America’s Troop 16, based in Franklin, has returned home after completing a 12-day hiking and backpacking itinerary in northern New Mexico at the historic Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron. In total, 6 Scouts ranging from Eagle Scout to Second Class rank joined 3 Scout leaders for the trip that required more than a year’s worth of training and preparation. The group covered more than 60 rugged miles on foot.

While on the trail, the group summited Baldy Mountain, an iconic fixture in the ranch’s North Country, standing at 12,445 feet. Additionally, activities for the group while on the trail included: rising horses, firing black powder rifles, throwing tomahawks, laying railroad ties, clearing future hiking trails, and participating in various leadership challenges.

The dates of the trip were June 21st-July 4th. Scouts in attendance were Benji Barry, Wyatt Elder, Tanner Golden, Carter Miles, Aiden Pape and Eli Staley. Adults were Lance Barry, Tyler Golden (Scoutmaster) and Kim Miles.

Troop 16 is affiliated with Epworth United Methodist Church on Arno Road, and is part of the Middle Tennessee Scout Council, and Natchez Trace Scout District.

Philmont Scout Ranch is Scouting America’s premier high-adventure base with more than 220 square miles of rugged northern New Mexico wilderness. Located in Colfax County in the Sangre de Cristo range of the Rocky Mountains, it is one of the largest youth camps in the world.

