OBITUARY: Kathleen (Mealer) Burns

Mrs. Kathleen Mealer Burns of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, she was 84 years old.

Kathleen was a member of the Parkway Church of Christ. She loved to travel and spending time with family and Church family.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Elliot Burns; parents, G.P. and Katie Mealer; siblings, James Mealer, Gilbert Paul Mealer, Jr., Roy Mealer, Betty Hull, Melvin Burns, William and Christine Burns, and James Hickman.

Kathleen is survived by her sons, Donald Burns and wife Tammy and Jerry Burns and wife Elayne; grandchildren, James Burns, Rachel Bennett, Jesse Burns, Dalton Burns, Michael Burns, Madison Burns, and Miranda Boterf; great-grandchildren, Abigail Boterf and Addison Boterf; sister, Dorothy Clark; sisters-in-law, Sybil Hickman and Lois Mealer; brothers-in-law, Wes Hull; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Nathan Peeler and Josiah Peeler to officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation two hours prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES 615-794-2289. 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee 37064. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1658701632197812

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/