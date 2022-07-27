OBITUARY: Alice Fay Cathey

Mrs. Alice Fay Cathey of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, she was 87 years old.

She was born in January of 1935 in Pickett Co., TN to the late B.C. “Bev” and Mary Wilborn Arney.

She was a 1952 graduate of Livingston Academy. Alice attended David Lipscomb University in Nashville, TN and graduated from Draughon’s Business College in Nashville. In October of 1960 she married Charles G. Cathey.

During her working years, she worked for Haywood Elementary School, Patrol Mother at Haywood Elementary school, Nashville International Airport and as a receptionist at Genesco, Inc.

Her greatest accomplishment was being an outstanding wife, mother, grandmother, friend, neighbor, mother-in-law, confidant, babysitter, cook, advisor, philosopher, delegator, financial administrator, gardener, sweeper, preacher when needed and above all else, she kept Grant straight and “squared away”.

Alice is preceded in death by her husband, Charles G. “Grant” Cathey; brothers, Joe A. Arney, George “Cap” Arney, Willie “Beard” Arney, Cordell Arney, Grady Areny and Ken Arney; sisters, Lee Roberts, Liz Jolley and Ruby Taylor. She is survived by her son, David (Sherry) Cathey; daughter, Donna (Fred) Bennett; grandchildren, Tucker Cathey, Riley Cathey, Anna Grace Cathey, Dallas Bennett and Alexandria Bennett; sisters-in-law, Mildred Arney and Erla Jones and several loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, July 28, 2022 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 1:00 PM Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/