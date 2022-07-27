OBITUARY: Ruth Locke Moore

Ruth Locke Moore passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022. She was a very devoted wife and mother.

Upon the birth of their only child Julian she became a full-time wife and mother but was so much more than that, she touched many lives, was a blessing to family members, many friends, and many church friends at Grassland Heights Baptist Church.

Ruth was a beautiful and amazing woman who water skied until she was 80 years old, played tennis, walked every day, and lived a very active life.

Ruth is survived by son Julian Wayne Moore, grandson Jordan Cornett, and Siblings Edna Berrett, Louise Childress and Joseph Locke.

