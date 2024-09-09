OBITUARY: Jeanine Dianne Schepers

Jeanine Dianne Schepers, age 75, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2024, with her daughters and husband of 55 years by her side, following a courageous and prolonged battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Jeanine was born May 10, 1949 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to James F. Brown and Lottie Anne Walkenhorst.

She spent her formative years in Southern California, where she graduated from Montebello High School. Following high school, Jeanine began her career with the FBI, where she met Ronald Schepers, her future husband. Their immediate and profound connection led to their marriage on October 12, 1969.

Jeanine was known for her unwavering optimism and deep appreciation for the beauty in everyday life. Her ability to find beauty in people and surroundings was matched only by her capacity for unconditional love. Her devotion to the Lord Jesus Christ was a central aspect of her life, serving as a testament to her faith and the love she shared with others.

A former actress, Jeanine’s passion for drama began in her school years and continued throughout her life. She nurtured this passion in her family, notably influencing her grandson, who pursued a career in theater. Additionally, Jeanine was a published poet and pursued her adventurous spirit by obtaining a pilot’s license, relishing the opportunity to fly Cessna aircraft.

Professionally, Jeanine served as an Office Manager and Administrator across various organizations where she was highly valued and appreciated by her colleagues.

Jeanine’s family was her greatest joy. She cherished every moment spent with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her pride in her family was evident in her enthusiasm for family gatherings, holidays, and traditions. Despite the challenges posed by Alzheimer’s, Jeanine’s love for her family remained unwavering. Her ability to recognize and express her love even in her final days is a cherished memory for her loved ones.

Jeanine was preceded in death by her father, James F. Brown; her mother, Lottie Anne Walkenhorst; and her brother, Jimmy Brown.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ronald Schepers; her brother, Jeffrey Brown; her sister, Judie Brown; her daughters, Laura Bone, Tamara Dorminey, and Hilari Boggess; her son-in-laws Michael Boggess, Stan Dorminey and Steve Bone; her grandchildren, Taylor & Anthony Nigretto, Ensley Bogess, Brandt Boggess, Aaron Bone, Thomas & Emily Hawtin, Ceira Hawtin, Makayla Boggess, Alexis Boggess, Carson Dorminey, and Brook Dorminey; and her great-grandchildren, Asher Nigretto, Alden Nigretto, Adeline Hawtin, and Theodore Hawtin.

A private celebration of life service will be held with her family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made toward Alzheimer’s research to support the search for a cure. www.alzheimersresearchfoundation.com

Arrangements Entrusted to: Sumner Funeral & Cremation, Gallatin (615) 452-9059 www.sumnerfuneral.com

