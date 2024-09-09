OBITUARY: Noreen Elizabeth Cutter Schrump

Noreen Elizabeth Cutter Schrump, age 76, a resident of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2024, at her residence.

Born on April 2, 1948, in Detroit, Michigan, Noreen was the daughter of the late Benjamin Austavis Cutter and the late Edna Alice Flaherty Cutter.

She received her education from West Bloomfield High School and Oakland Community College. Noreen dedicated many years to her career as a secretary for Liberty Insurance. She also served as President of the Michigan Jaycees, demonstrating her commitment to community service and leadership. As a breast cancer survivor, Noreen faced challenges with strength and resilience.

She found great joy in life’s simple pleasures: reading, crafting, playing cards, and watching hummingbirds. She had a special place in her heart for her dogs, providing them with boundless love and care. She cherished the moments spent watching her granddaughters grow up. Noreen also enjoyed traveling, finding new adventures wherever she went.

Noreen is survived by her daughters, Erin Silver of Florida, Kati (John) Gordon of Thompson’s Station; sister-in-law, Dianne Cutter of Minnesota; brother, Rick Cutter (Tess) of Florida; and grandchildren, Elisabeth Silver, Cailyn Gordon, and Anslie Gordon.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Schrump and brother, Benjamin Cutter.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Heritage Funeral Home with John Gordon officiating. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

