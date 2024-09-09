Blue Raiders Fall at No. 6 Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. – Middle Tennessee football dropped its first game of the season on Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, falling 52-3 to No. 6 Ole Miss.

By the Numbers

251: Passing yards from the Blue Raiders, 209 from Nick Vattiato and 42 from Roman Gagliano in his first collegiate appearance. Ole Miss gained more yards on the ground (258) than the Blue Raiders gained in the air.

3: Sacks for the Blue Raiders, one of a handful of stat categories MTSU beat Ole Miss in on Saturday (3-2).

70: Yards receiving from Cam’Ron Lacy, a career high for the redshirt freshman.

Source: MTSU

