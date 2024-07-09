OBITUARY: Janis Faye Merryman Wolverton

Janis Faye Merryman Wolverton finished her earthly race at the age of 86 on July 7, 2024.

Janis was born on May 5, 1938 in Nashville, TN to TP and Grace Merryman.

She spent most of her life in Nashville where she graduated from East High School in 1956. She attended Belmont College where she met the love of her life, Jerry Carl Wolverton. They were married on August 23, 1957. They had three children, Tina, Jay and Andy.

Janis would tell you that her highest honor in life was to be a disciple and follower of Jesus Christ. Her faith and her love for Jesus was evident to everyone that knew her. She considered it a privilege to be a wife and mother. She took her marriage commitment very seriously. She served her family well and leaves a legacy of love and self-sacrifice to each of them. She was known to her family and friends to be a faithful prayer warrior who believed in God’s ability and willingness to answer prayer. And she witnessed the answer to many of those prayers. Her many prayer journals will be a priceless gift to her family.

Janis worked as a counselor for the Gwinnett County Crisis Pregnancy Center during her years in Atlanta. She was always very grateful for the opportunity to serve the women she met and said that her life was blessed by them more than she felt she could offer to them.

Janis was known for her beautiful singing voice and was honored to be asked to sing on the occasions of friend’s weddings, church services, etc. Her love for music and her talent was passed on to her family, many of whom carry on her legacy. From the time Janis was a young mother until she became a great grandmother she had the opportunity to lead women in the study of God’s Word. Many of the truths she learned from God’s word are recorded in songs she wrote and her beautiful poetry. She leaves behind a legacy of many women who learned to love Jesus, walk in their faith and love God’s Word.

Janis is preceded in death by her parents Tom Preston and Grace Lee Merryman, her brother Jimmy Merryman.

Janis is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jerry Wolverton, her daughter, Tina Robison (Robbie), her sons, Jay Wolverton (Ann) and Andy Wolverton. She leaves 10 grandchildren along with their spouses and 18 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

SERVICE SCHEDULE:

VISITATION:

Tuesday, July 16, 2024

11:00am – 1:00 pm (Central time)

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service

3009 Columbia Avenue

Franklin, TN 37064

FUNERAL SERVICE:

Tuesday, July 16, 2024

1:00 – 2:00 pm (Central time)

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service

3009 Columbia Avenue

Franklin, TN 37064

Pallbearers will be her six grandsons, Michael Robison, Justin Robison, Bryan Robison, Kevin Robison, Andrew Wolverton, and Jonathan Wolverton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Walker Baptist Church

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens is honored to be serving the Wolverton family during this time. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email